myphizz, which launched in September 2021, is an app built for schools to engage pupils in an active curriculum. Using a live leaderboard, children have the ability to set ‘phizz’ challenges in their classrooms or at home, comparing results across their school, as well as nationally.

Physical activity among pupils fell dramatically during the pandemic, with more than 31 per cent of children undertaking less than 30 minutes of exercise a day; this is a huge contrast to Ofsted’s recommendations that pupils should engage in exercise for an average of at least 60 minutes per day across the week.

Adrian Davies, a teacher at Bishop Hedley High School leading the introduction of myphizz commented: “After spending almost two years in a home learning environment, many of our pupils increased the time they spent being static and we wanted to find a new way to get them moving. In secondary schools we need to be innovative to encourage pupils to engage and take part in group challenges. As myphizz is accessed directly from a PC or device, it has proved to be a great tactic to drive engagement with PE via a channel they are comfortable with.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

myphizz is an exciting new platform to support schools in improving the mental and physical wellbeing of pupils

“We have already seen pupils engaging with ‘phizzes’ which are fitness challenges set from the app and have even noticed pupils starting to set their own challenges. Young people are very competitive, especially with teachers, and having phizzes set by teachers is a great way to get pupils motivated to exercise.”

The use of education technology in schools has seen a sharp increase in recent years, with the Covid-19 pandemic and school closures leading to an explosive 71.5% growth in the UK education technology sector.

Anthony McBride, co-founder of myphizz, said: “By drawing on the expertise of schools, myphizz has been built to give pupils control over their own physical activity, whilst contributing towards the national curriculum’s physical education objectives. We’re absolutely thrilled that Bishop Hedley is seeing the benefits first hand of myphizz. With schools still being impacted by the pandemic and children potentially missing out on physical activity whilst isolating at home, myphizz provides a way for schools to continue communicating and engaging pupils in exercise whilst not in a school setting.”

The app encourages children to engage in a more active, healthier and happier lifestyle

Endorsed by The World Championship gold medallist and former World Junior Champion, Adam Gemili, myphizz was created by a group of four former teachers who wanted to encourage children to engage in a more active, healthier and happier lifestyle. The technology, which runs through secure schools networks, is only visible to school communities and can be accessed via PC, tablets or mobile phones.

Over the next five years, myphizz hopes to have signed up 700 schools and solidify the link between elite sporting organisations and schools, to scout the next generation of talented athletes, as well as make a positive impact on the lives of young people across the UK.

For more information, please visit myphizz.com.