Doncaster-based Connectus Group welcomes funding decision at Doncaster Sheffield Airport

One of the key suppliers for Doncaster Airport has welcomed the unanimous decision by South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) to grant the City of Doncaster Council funding to fully reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Connectus, who have provided connectivity, WiFi, telephony, CCTV, door entry and IT managed service to the airport for 17 years said the decision will “generate huge benefits” to the local community.

The £160 million gainshare funding will enable the council to press ahead with essential works after the site was closed in November 2022.

The announcement follows the UK government’s recent £30 million pledge to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport, adding strategic significance to the business park’s growth trajectory.

Roy Shelton

The new funding builds on the additional investment that Connectus made in April, when they announced £500,000 for Doncaster Airport Business Park, expanding the digital infrastructure.

Roy Shelton, Group Chief Executive Officer of Connectus, said: “Connectus have invested heavily over the past 15 years with the design, build and operating of our own full fibre network ensuring that all companies, including the airport, airlines and terminal concessions such as retail, hospitality and retail can enjoy robust, secure, and reliable connectivity.

“Now the £160m of investment has been approved by SYMCA Mayor Oliver Copard, Connectus can continue to support the airport and wider gateway east business park with a wide range of digital managed services.

“We will continue to invest in the area by extending our full fibre network, deploy additional capability across our network and data centres along with creating several new skilled roles.”

“I would like to thank City of Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones, SYMCA Mayor Oliver Coppard along with the wider South Yorkshire political leadership and the Doncaster Chamber of Commerce for their relentless commitment into the reopening of the airport.

“The reopening will generate huge benefits not only for the local community of Doncaster but across South Yorkshire and further afield.

“I feel it will also increase the confidence of the local business community and new companies to invest into the local areas and create new and exciting opportunities and employment.”

Several thousand people were employed both directly and indirectly by the airport, including in the airport’s supply chain, before its closure.

Commercial flights are expected to resume in 2028.