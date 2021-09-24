The apprenticeship programme has been introduced at SYNETIQ, the UK’s leading integrated vehicle salvage, dismantling and recycling business in a bid to create new opportunities for local people as well as fulfilling a surge in demand for people as the firm continues to grow.

This month, the apprentices start their 12-month training taking part in a mixture of on and off-the-job learning and practical training . Practical training includes assisting with vehicle assessments in SYNETIQ’s ‘Landing Pad’ where they will learn to identify salvageable parts for reuse – also known as green parts. In addition, apprentices will experience the depollution process, learn engine prepping techniques and how to safely dismantle vehicles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SYNETIQ apprentices alongside (back row from left to right) Trevor Madden, Operations Manager, Michael Hill Head of Operations, Robert Hampson, Operations Manager and Nick Penton, Operations Manager (front right)

Euan Harlington (24) from Doncaster said: “I’ve always had an interest in cars, but I didn’t know how to get into the industry. I saw the opportunity with SYNETIQ and I couldn’t turn it down, this was my chance at a stable career in a valuable trade. The variety of practical and theory learning was a big attraction along with building my bank of transferable skills.”

Apprentices will gain employability skills such as, health and safety awareness, manual handling, plant equipment training, the opportunity to gain an understanding of electric vehicles and environmental practises to support with the company’s sustainability strategy, ‘Our Road to Tomorrow.’

Natalie Buckley. Head of HR at SYNETIQ said: “This is such an exciting time for our new apprentices, and we’re thrilled to welcome them into the SYNETIQ family. The launch of our new scheme comes at an ideal time with latest Government statistics showing a dip in apprenticeships nationally, with start figures down 6.9% in 2020/21 compared to the previous year.

“As our business continues to grow, now is the time to recruit, train and educate our future workforce. We decided to jump-start our own programme in partnership with a pioneering education provider to bring new career and earning opportunities to local people as well as futureproofing ourselves to support our growth plan.

“The very best of luck to our new colleagues, we can’t wait to see where your journey takes you.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.