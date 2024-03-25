Direct Line suitor Ageas ends £3.1bn bid interest after being rebuffed twice

The Direct Line Office in Leeds from Granary Wharfe at dusk. Picture Bruce Rollinson

In February, Ageas, a listed international insurance group with a heritage spanning 190 years, confirmed it was exploring the possibility of making a £3.1bn offer for Direct Line Insurance Group.

This proposal was rejected by Direct Line’s board as was another in March.

After Ageas concluded its interest, the Direct Line board said it was confident in the group's standalone prospects.