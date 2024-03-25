Direct Line suitor Ageas ends £3.1bn bid interest after being rebuffed twice
In February, Ageas, a listed international insurance group with a heritage spanning 190 years, confirmed it was exploring the possibility of making a £3.1bn offer for Direct Line Insurance Group.
This proposal was rejected by Direct Line’s board as was another in March.
After Ageas concluded its interest, the Direct Line board said it was confident in the group's standalone prospects.
The board believes under Adam Winslow's leadership the company is well-positioned to drive material improvement in performance that is expected to unlock significant value for Direct Line Group shareholders.