Details of major redevelopment plan at historic Owston Hall Hotel revealed as first steps approved
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Doncaster Council approved plans to convert a vacant building in Owston Hall Hotel into luxury apartments last week.
The application is one element of plans for a major renovation of the grade II listed estate, being the first to secure planning permission.
It will see the former coach house of the building converted into 10 luxury apartments.
An Owston Hall Hotel spokesperson has confirmed that they will used as additional hotel rooms for guests, despite permission being authorised for their use as residential apartments.
The coach house has mainly served as guest rooms throughout the 21st Century but has been vacant in recent years, having fallen into disrepair.
Plans to redevelop the estate were announced in July 2023 after it was purchased by Doncaster businessman Richard Martin and his family.
An extensive investment plan has since been submitted to the council.
It details plans to reconfigure the main building to create a new centralised bar, kitchen, separate casual and fine dining areas, and modernised toilet facilities.
Its current conservatory will be demolished and replaced to create a new “casual drinking and dining destination” with a front terrace.
An extension will be built containing 23 new luxury double bedrooms, with an additional two bedrooms to be created in the existing building.
The hotel’s spa will be renovated and brought back into use, with four additional treatment rooms, a relaxation room, additional changing facilities, a designated nail salon, a dining area, a gym and a sun patio.
A new dedicated golf clubhouse will also be created, with the existing golf course to be reconfigured.
The proposal states that the renovation would create “one of the most significant golf resorts in the north of England”, with the potential to host major events such as ProAm celebrity golf day.
Owners have also proposed to build 12 serviced apartments for long term holiday accomodation within the walled garden of the estate.
An application for this element was lodged in April and is currently under consideration by planning officers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.