Deadline revealed for sending Christmas presents as Evri extends Post Office partnership in Doncaster
This extends Evri’s network to 102 parcelshop and locker locations in the area, giving the delivery firm the biggest parcel pick-up and drop off network in the UK.
Evri is also urging Doncaster consumers that are planning to send Christmas gifts domestically not to leave it to the last minute – with the final cut-off point for next-day parcels to be dropped off at a ParcelShop by 11am on 21st December.
By the end of October, the business will have more than 16,800 locations nationwide to send, collect or return parcels, including Post Office branches, Tesco Express stores, lockers and many independent convenience stores, allowing busy customers to send their parcels at their convenience.
This follows Evri’s groundbreaking announcement in November last year that it was partnering with Post Office for consumers to send Evri parcels at the counter of more than 2,000 Post Office branches nationwide for the first time in the Post Office’s 360-year history.
The UK Christmas posting deadlines are:
Thursday 19th December – last day for courier collections
Friday 20th December – send standard delivery parcels from a ParcelShop by 11am
Saturday 21st December – send next-day delivery parcels from a ParcelShop by 11am
To find your all of our Post Office locations, as well as your nearest ParcelShop or Locker visit www.evri.com/find-a-parcelshop
