Dame Rosie Winterton MP visits Doncaster high street gaming centre Admiral

The visit provided an opportunity to meet local and highly trained staff and customers, find out about the sector’s offer across the country and discuss the importance of social responsibility.

Dame Rosie heard about the challenges faced by the sector during the pandemic, such as having to deal with extended closures, but was able to see the sector beginning to recover first hand.

Staff explained how the furlough scheme worked in practice and how beneficial it was for the sector, as well as how the sector has adapted and continues to adapt, to the latest covid safety measures. Whilst trade is slowly picking up, the sector is yet to see pre-covid levels.

Dame Rosie pictured during her visit

Speaking about the visit Dame Rosie said: “I was delighted to have the opportunity to meet a local business and customers while also learning more about the high street gaming sector. The adult amusement sector plays an important role as we support our high streets and local businesses as they fight back and recover from the pandemic. I was also very pleased to learn that Admiral has managed to avoid making any redundancies during these difficult times.”

Kevin Farnsworth, Regional Operations Director for Admiral and one of the hosts on the day said: “We enjoyed the visit and an opportunity to show the social and entertainment side of what we offer to customers. It is great to be open for business after the lockdown and we appreciated the chance to discuss how our MP can support us in the community and Westminster.

“The past year has been particularly difficult for our sector. We are so pleased to be opening our doors again.”

He added: “High street gaming centres play an important role in local economies and communities across the UK. Our staff are highly trained and our offer is low stake, low prize entertainment for over 18s in a sociable and safe environment.”