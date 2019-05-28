Council’s across Lincolnshire fighting to preserve British Steel future

As concerns grow for the thousands of employees at British Steel in Scunthorpe local politicians and North Lincolnshire Council have moved to assure people that everything is being done to preserve jobs.

The Hull and Humber Chamber of Commerce said it was deeply saddened by news that British Steel is to enter insolvency and says its “thoughts are with the people of Scunthorpe at this most difficult time”.

British Steel plant in Scunthorpe

But leader of North Lincolnshire Council, Rob Waltham, moved to allay fears and said he would continue to work with council leaders, Isle MP Andrew Percy and the Government, to preserve jobs.

North Lincolnshire Council has joined Lincolnshire County Council and North East Lincolnshire Council in signing up to the UK Steel Charter. The charter is a UK Steel initiative that seeks to promote the use of quality British steel in construction projects.

Coun Waltham said everything was being done to help: "Scunthorpe has hundreds of years of steel making history and we make some of the highest quality steel in the world at our works. By signing up to this charter, our three councils are agreeing to take practical steps to maximise the opportunities for UK steel producers, including those in Greater Lincolnshire.

"Despite the challenging times, I'm sure that together with our colleagues in Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire, and with extensive support from the Government and the passionate workers at British Steel, we can keep steel making in North Lincolnshire.”

On May 22, the High Court ordered British Steel Limited into compulsory liquidation. The Official Receiver was appointed as liquidator.

The official receiver said the company in liquidation continued to trade and supply its customers while he considered options for the business.

He added: “The immediate priority following my appointment as liquidator of British Steel is to continue safe operation of the site. I appreciate that this a difficult time for the company’s employees and I want to thank them for their ongoing cooperation.”