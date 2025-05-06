Copart’s 130-acre Sandtoft Super Centre now fully operational

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Global leader in online vehicle remarketing and recycling, Copart UK, has announced that their Sandtoft ‘Super Centre’ in the North of England is now fully operational following its recent expansion works.

The huge 130-acre site at Sandtoft, Doncaster is now Copart’s largest Super Centre in the UK.

Copart says that by continually enhancing their network of Super Centres, which also includes Bristol and Sandwich (Kent), they can provide increased vehicle storage capacity, expand their EV handling capabilities, and extend the reach of their catastrophe response services.

The company currently operates from 33 sites across the UK and Ireland, with several expansions pending and three further brand-new Operation Centres under development.

Jane Pocock, CEO of Copart UK & Ireland, said: “As the car park continues to grow alongside an increase in the frequency of extreme weather events, the needs of our customers remain paramount, and we’re fully committed to future-proofing our services accordingly.

“With the full 130 acres now operational at our Sandtoft Super Centre, we can increase vehicle storage capacity for our customers in the north of England, provide dedicated handling zones for specialist vehicles and offer extensive contingency land following extreme weather events.”

