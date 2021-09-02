Young nail artists opens her very own salon in the Doncaster Wool Market

Carla May knows the struggles all too well when lockdown after lockdown halted her desire to build her own nail empire.

During the pandemic she got creative and started selling custom press on nails via Etsy.

A few of her design videos even went viral on TikTok.

Carla May - nail artist.

Carla, 24m from Branton, said: “When I got the opportunity to open my own salon in the Wool Market I snapped it up straight away.

“It has not been easy but I have put my all into making my salon exactly how I want it.

“I am so proud to call it mine.”

Nails by Carla.

Her salon is named Sparkle with CM Nails and information on prices and appointment booking can be found on her Facebook here.

