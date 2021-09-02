Young nail artists opens her very own salon in the Doncaster Wool Market
The pandemic has not been easy for those who work in the beauty sector but one nail artist has managed to open her own salon here in Doncaster.
Carla May knows the struggles all too well when lockdown after lockdown halted her desire to build her own nail empire.
During the pandemic she got creative and started selling custom press on nails via Etsy.
A few of her design videos even went viral on TikTok.
Carla, 24m from Branton, said: “When I got the opportunity to open my own salon in the Wool Market I snapped it up straight away.
“It has not been easy but I have put my all into making my salon exactly how I want it.
“I am so proud to call it mine.”
Her salon is named Sparkle with CM Nails and information on prices and appointment booking can be found on her Facebook here.