Even if you’ve retired abroad, you could still get up to £300 to help with winter bills ❄️

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of UK pensioners abroad can still receive the Winter Fuel Payment

It applies only to those living in the EEA or Switzerland who moved before December 31, 2020

They must have a ‘genuine and sufficient link’ to the UK, such as paying NI or holding a UK bank account

Payments are worth £100–£300, and help cover heating costs during winter months

Around 34,000 expat pensioners currently receive the benefit each year

For many older Britons, the Winter Fuel Payment is a welcome annual boost that helps take the sting out of heating bills.

But what many people don’t realise is that you might still be able to claim it even if you’ve moved abroad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes, if you’ve swapped the UK’s drizzle for life abroad, you could still be entitled to help with winter energy costs... as long as you meet strict post-Brexit rules.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is currently sending out letters to all eligible pensioner households across October and November.

Most will automatically receive the tax-free payment — worth between £100 and £300 — into their bank accounts in November or December, with all payments expected by the end of January.

And while the vast majority of recipients live in the UK, thousands of British pensioners overseas still receive the Winter Fuel Payment each year, as long as they live in a qualifying country and have maintained a “genuine and sufficient link” to the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: DWP confirms when millions of pensioners will get Winter Fuel Payment next month

How the Winter Fuel Payment works

The Winter Fuel Payment is designed to help older people cover the cost of heating during the coldest months.

For winter 2025/26, you’ll qualify if you were born on or before September 22, 1959, meaning you’ve reached State Pension age (currently 66).

Payments are made automatically to those receiving the State Pension or certain benefits, though people who believe they’re eligible but haven’t been paid can contact the Winter Fuel Payment Centre on 0800 731 0160.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The payment is tax-free, though new rules mean that households with an income of £35,000 or more may need to repay it through the HMRC tax system.

Who can still get it abroad?

If you’re a UK pensioner now living overseas, you could still receive the Winter Fuel Payment, but only under some very narrow conditions:

You live in a European Economic Area (EEA) country or Switzerland

You moved there before December 31, 2020, meaning you’re covered by the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement

You were born on or before September 22, 1959

You have a “genuine and sufficient link” to the UK, such as previously living or working here, paying National Insurance, keeping a UK bank account, or having close family still based in Britain

You receive a UK State Pension or an equivalent means-tested benefit (such as Pension Credit or Universal Credit) during the qualifying week, which this year fell between September 15–21

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The DWP uses these criteria to decide whether someone living abroad can continue to receive the payment, criteria that are so restrictive, the official GOV.UK page for eligibility still states that you must “live in England or Wales.”

In 2023/24, around 34,300 overseas pensioners received the payment out of 11.6 million total recipients, meaning only about 0.3% of all payments went to those living in Europe or Switzerland.

Since it’s not a broad “you can live abroad and still get it” but a specific narrow path for certain pensioners, to include this information on GOV.UK could cause confusion.

Thousands of UK pensioners abroad can still receive the Winter Fuel Payment (Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Full list of countries where you can still receive the Winter Fuel Payment

If you do happen to meet all of the above criteria, you will be able to continue receiving Winter Fuel Payment if you live within the EEA or Switzerland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remember that since Brexit, you must have moved to one of these countries before the end of 2020 to remain eligible.

Here’s the full list of countries where UK pensioners can still claim:

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

Germany

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Sweden

Switzerland

Countries where you can’t claim

Not every European retiree will qualify, and in 2025, the Government decided that the Winter Fuel Payment would no longer be available to people living in countries where the average winter temperature is warmer than the South West of England.

That means pensioners who’ve retired to the following countries cannot get the payment, even if they meet all other criteria:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cyprus

France

Gibraltar

Greece

Malta

Portugal

Spain

Likewise, pensioners who have moved outside Europe entirely are not eligible for the Winter Fuel Payment.

There have been a few inaccurate headlines suggesting that HMRC will be ‘taking’ £300 from pensioners’ bank accounts this winter. This isn’t quite true, and here’s what is really happening.