A Twix ad has been banned for ‘condoning dangerous driving’ 😬

Twix has had an advert banned for ‘condoning dangerous driving’.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has issued the ruling.

But why has the advert been controversial?

An advert for the chocolate bar Twix has been banned for ‘condoning dangerous driving’. The rule was handed down by the Advertising Standards Authority after multiple complaints were made.

The ad - called ‘Two is More Than One’ - was broadcast on TV and VOD in March of this year, according to the ASA. It depicted a man driving off an empty road and falling down a rocky hill before landing upside down on top of an identical car.

Mars Wrigley, owners of Twix, claimed the advert was “set in a separate world that was absurd, fantastical and removed from reality”. However it has now been banned.

Why has the Twix advert been banned?

A television advert for Twix biscuits has been banned by the ASA for promoting "dangerous" and "irresponsible" driving | Twix/YouTube

After it was broadcast on TV - and online - the ASA received multiple complaints about it. Viewers felt that it “encouraged dangerous driving” and was “irresponsible”.

The ASA’s findings ruled: “Because we considered the driving depicted in the ads condoned unsafe driving, that appeared likely to breach the legal requirements of the Highway Code, we concluded the ads were irresponsible.”

It did agree that the ad “contained some clearly fantastical elements” but found that “the scenes were depicted as a chase with the emphasis on speed”.

Responding to the ruling, Mars told ITV News : “We always take pride in maintaining high standards across all our communications and every advert we produce is submitted for approval through the appropriate review channels.

"In our view, this particular advert adopts a fantastical tone that is neither realistic nor intended to be imitated.

"Nonetheless, we take our responsibility as an advertiser seriously and never intended to cause any offence or concern, so we are reviewing the ruling carefully in order to work collaboratively towards a resolution."

