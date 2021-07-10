Tesco and Co-op to shut stores early on Sunday as England face Euros showdown

Tesco Express stores will close at 7.45pm on Sunday, instead of midnight and retail giant Co-op said it would also close its food stores at 7.45pm on Sunday to allow staff to watch the match.

Posting on social media, The Co-operative said: "It's not just football coming home, our colleagues are going home! All our stores in England are closing at 7:45pm on Sunday #ITSCOMINGHOME."

Co-op's 24 hour petrol stations will also be closed between 7.45pm and 11pm.

Tesco Extra stores will close at 7.45pm on Sunday.

Fellow high street brand Lidl said its shops would open an hour later than normal on Monday morning, should England win.

Chris Whitfield, Co-op's chief operating officer, said: "We appreciate just how much this means to many of our store colleagues and we want them to be able to celebrate at home with their family and friends."

Downing Street said employers who are able to should be flexible about allowing staff to go into work late on Monday or take the day off if England win.

The number of signatures calling for a bank holiday to celebrate an England win passed the 300,000 mark on Friday morning, although it was reported that ministers are considering scheduling the day off for August when coronavirus rules are relaxed.

A No 10 spokesman said: “We don’t want to pre-empt the result and tempt fate. We would obviously set out any plans, if necessary, in due course. Let’s see what happens on Sunday.”