National Savings and Investment (NS&I) has created two new millionaires in its July 2024 Premium Bonds draw.

Both jackpot winners were visited by “Agent Million” - the name given to the person who delivers the news to Premium Bond holders when they win £1 million or other high-value prizes in the monthly draw.

This month's draw featured a total of 5,927,312 prizes worth an impressive £456,402,800. Alongside the two £1 million prizes, 87 holders won £100,000 and 157 took home £50,000.

Among the notable winners was someone from South Yorkshire who won £100,000 with just £500 worth of bonds, while another winner from Cumbria secured £50,000 with bonds valued at £101, purchased in January 1979.

There are still countless prizes ranging from £25 to £100,000 waiting to be claimed. So how can you check if you’ve been lucky this month, and when does the next prize draw take place? Here is everything you need to know.

What are Premium Bonds?

Premium Bonds are a unique savings product where instead of earning interest, bondholders are entered into a monthly prize draw.

Individuals can buy Premium Bonds directly from NS&I, with a minimum purchase amount of £25. Each bond is worth £1, so a purchase of £25 gives you 25 bonds.

Once the bonds are purchased, they are entered into the monthly draw. Each bond number has an equal chance of winning, regardless of its purchase date or value.

The prize fund is generated from the interest that NS&I would typically pay on savings products. Instead of distributing interest, this fund is used to pay out the tax-free prizes.

Winners can choose to have their prizes reinvested into more Premium Bonds, thereby increasing their chances in future draws.

When does the Premium Bonds draw take place?

The Premium Bonds draw is conducted every month, and the process involves a random number generator, known as ERNIE (Electronic Random Number Indicator Equipment).

ERNIE's role is to generate random numbers that correspond to individual bond numbers held by investors. This process ensures that each bond has an equal chance of winning.

The exact dates of the draws are announced in advance by NS&I, and the results are usually available by the second working day of the month at the latest. For instance, if the first working day falls on a Monday, the results will generally be published by Tuesday.

Bank holidays or other exceptional circumstances may alter these dates slightly, but NS&I will keep bondholders informed about any changes.

Where are the July 2024 high-value winners from?

The first millionaire winner, from Hertfordshire, clinched the prize with Bond number 286HQ028274, holding £50,000 in Premium Bonds since November 2016.

In Cumbria, the second millionaire also held £50,000 in Premium Bonds when their winning Bond number 474HX772350, purchased in October 2021, was drawn.

For a full list of high-value winners, including where they are from, how much they hold in bonds and when those bonds were purchased, head to NS&I’s high value winners page.

When does the Premium Bonds draw take place in August 2024?

The August 2024 Premium Bonds draw will take place on the first working day of the month, that being Thursday 1 August.

How can I check if I’ve won a prize?

There are several ways for Premium Bond holders to check if they've won a prize, but the quickest way to check for winnings is through the NS&I website, where bondholders can log in to their online account and see if their bond numbers have been drawn.

The NS&I Prize Checker App, available on both iOS and Android platforms, also allows users to check their bond numbers on the go. Bondholders who have registered for email and text alerts will also receive notifications if they win a prize.

NS&I also provides a dedicated phone service where bondholders can call to check their numbers, and winners of smaller prizes can also opt to be informed by post.

Winners of larger prizes, such as the £1 million jackpot, are usually “visited by Agent Million” - the person who delivers the news to Premium Bond holders when they win high-value prizes in the monthly draw.

This personal visit is part of NS&I's tradition to inform winners in person, making the experience more memorable and exciting for the lucky individuals. The identity of “Agent Million” is kept confidential to maintain the surprise and excitement of the announcement.