Birch Gatwick can hold up to 590 cars and is kitted out with advanced storage security and tech to keep the vehicles safe at all times, including fingerprint recognition.

Rich petrolheads wanting to spend quality time near their beloved cars stashed in a 'Fort Knox' bunker can now lounge, cook dinner and even host meetings just a 'stone's throw' away from their wheels.

The world leading 50,000-sqft storage facility in West Sussex - formerly known as SHY Automotive - opened its doors to their first site in June this year offering owners a 'luxury' space to keep their cars.

And now keen motorists can also enjoy the amenities of daily life in the unit such as cooking and relaxing allowing them to be closer to their automobiles than ever before.

When not taking in the sheer size of the storage facility, customers can enjoy access to the luxurious lounge on site featuring show cars and a fully fitted kitchen.

As well as grabbing a bite to eat, drivers can catch up on sports on a 75-inch smart TV with an integrated Sonos sound system just a stone's throw away from their wheels.

Motorists can even host business meetings or celebrations from the unit allowing them to sit near their vehicles while completing their nine-to-five using the facility's 'fast' Wi-Fi.

Tom Chilton, the commercial director and head of business development of Birch, said the space was created with a “home away from home” concept in mind.

Tom said: "At Birch Gatwick, you're never far from the cars you love. Whether it's unwinding in the lounge, or hosting a business meeting surrounded by automotive masterpieces, we've created a space that celebrates the passion for cars in every detail and makes it a home away from home for our customers.

"We understand cars aren't just a mode of transport to get from A to B for our clients, but a beloved asset with significant value - both financial and sentimental. You wouldn't stick priceless works of art in a barn, so why would you do the same with your supercar, race car or classic car?

"We meticulously document and safely store each car for drivers' peace of mind and we aren't open to the public. We also uphold a 'no vault access' policy too.

"But for those car fanatics who want unparalleled security but can't bear being away from their vehicle for too long, we can cater to those needs too.

"We offer customers the chance to relax in luxurious surroundings just a stone's throw from their beloved cars with a bespoke lounge that has a 75-inch smart TV with integrated Sonos sound system, a 180-inch projector screen, fast Wi-Fi, comfortable seating and a fully-fitted cooking area and bar, so you can even eat meals or entertain guests near it.

"For those wanting to check-in on their vehicles during business hours, you can even hold meetings in our onsite boardroom knowing your high-spec motor is just next door."

The current site is 15 minutes south of Gatwick Airport and 20 minutes from the M25 motorway. It costs £100 per week plus VAT to store a car in there, based upon long-term storage. And now that the first facility is almost at capacity, a second site in the UK's Motorsport Valley is set to open in the foreseeable future.

The transition from SHY Automotive to Birch Gatwick took place after The Chilton family invested into the business.

Grahame Chilton said the current unit’s 'unique' racking systems has helped them create the finest car storage facility in the world.

Grahame, who brings his insurance and investment expertise to the business, said: "With my insurance background and as an avid car collector, I've been impressed since day one with the approach the founders Daniel and Desmond took with car storage. Individual fire suppression, armoured power supplies, 24/7 security and a unique racking system helped to create the finest car storage facility in the world, and clearly their customers agreed.

"The three of us are shocked with insurers' continued willingness to insure multi-million-pound car collections in little more than farm buildings, however we are pleased to see that many insurers are increasingly concerned with their accumulation risks and are starting to insist on the Birch style of storage.

"There's a huge amount of potential in this business and myself, Tom and Max are excited to work with the existing team to grow this into the go-to name in car storage internationally."

Alongside the added relaxation features, Birch Gatwick boasts to have an array of features designed to provide client's 'unparalleled' security for peace of mind.

When storing your car, each vehicle is protected with dual heat activated sprinklers and the unit is decked out with more than 40 CCTV cameras. Fingerprint recognition is needed to access the venue and there are security guards on site 24/7 to ensure optimum safety of the cars. Upon arrival, each vehicle is given a mini valet before being secured on it's own dedicated steel 'bed' as it is prepared for storage.

Owners are able to gain access to their cars 365 days a year and humidity levels in the unit are kept at 45% to 55% to ensure the ideal conditions are met for long-term storage use.

Tom Chilton said: "It's an exciting business opportunity we have here at Birch, where we will prioritise excellence in automotive storage and management.

"It really is a world-class automotive asset management storage facility with a vault unrivalled in the industry. It has the wow factor both in terms of style and size but also with its state-of-the-art multi-layered security system and services. It's the perfect facility to cater to a diverse clientele, including OEM professionals and private clients of luxury cars and classic race cars with spare parts."