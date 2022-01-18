Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping will support a Doncaster mental health charity in 2022

Doncaster Mind has been named the charity of the year at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping.

They will benefit from fundraising at the centre and will work closely with the centre to reach more people with their services.

The charity delivers a wide range of services for people aged 16 upwards such as personal development courses, peer support activities, befriending, mentoring, art therapy, counselling, and support for people who have been bereaved by suicide.

Pictured L-R Laura Arthur Finance and Fund Raising Manager, Ania Jozwiak Mental Health and Wellbeing Trainer, Lyndsey Parry, Lakeside Village.

Di Rodgers, centre manager, said: “We are thrilled to be working with Doncaster Mind in 2022.

“This is a local charity that makes a real difference to people’s lives.

“Doncaster Mind works with individuals and families who need mental health support and emotional well being guidance.

“The services are a vital lifeline to people who really need them and we are looking forward to working with our stores and shoppers to help raise money throughout the year.

“Over the past few years, we’ve supported Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, Team Verrico, DonMentia and Guide Dogs.

“As a community focused centre we are keen to support charities and we are really looking forward to working with Doncaster Mind.”

The charity also offers one to one sessions, group activities, guided learning, counselling and wellbeing sessions.

Laura Arthur, finance and fundraising manager from Doncaster Mind, said: “We are all really excited to be working with Lakeside Village and the team.

“We continue to see a significant increase in the demand for our services particularly since the pandemic hit, and with mental health difficulties now affecting more than one in four of us, the support is now needed more than ever.

“Last year we delivered 4960 sessions which included both online and face to face delivery.

“We believe that no one should have to face a mental health difficulty alone.

“We are always looking for new ways to deliver mental health support and being Lakeside’s charity partner will give us the opportunity to raise awareness of the work we do and raise money which will help us to support more people and help to reduce our waiting time to be seen.

“We won’t give up until everyone experiencing a mental health difficulty gets the support they need and deserve.”

For more information about Lakeside Village click here.