Apple is hosting its next big event on 9 September.

It has the tagline of “It’s Glowtime”.

Apple is expected to show off the iPhone 16 range of phones during the event.

Apple looks set to finally lift the lid on the highly anticipated iPhone 16 next week. The tech giant is expected to announce plans for its latest iteration of its flagship phones on Monday, 9 September.

The Silicon Valley titan is hosting its annual autumn Apple Event - and the broadcast starts at 6pm UK time. It is usually around this time that the next version of the iPhone is revealed.

But what is the phone expected to feature? We’ve pulled together a few rumours of what is being predicted for the iPhone 16 - let’s take a look:

Capture Button

Respected tech site Tom’s Guide has reported that a new button could be coming to all models of the iPhone 16. The phones could have a capture button which may change the way you take photos for good.

According to reports users may be able to swipe left or right on the button to zoom in or out when taking a picture. The button has appeared on a number of dummy models and leaked renders.

However, according to Tom’s Guide, Apple has also created a hardware configuration that doesn’t include the button - perhaps as a backup in case the capture button doesn’t meet their high standards.

But the signs do point to it being a feature with the iPhone 16.

iPhone Pro and Pro Max may get size increase

MacRumors reports that for the first time in a few years, the iPhone may get a size change. The iPhone 16 Pro could be increased in size to 6.3 inches, while the Pro Max would be 6.9 inches.

However the non-Pro iPhone 16 models are expected to be the same size as the iPhone 15 ones.

Action button coming to all iPhone 16 models

A key feature for the iPhone 15 Pro phones was the action button, which is a tiny button just above the volume controls that you can program to do “virtually anything”. But by default it acts as a direct replacement for the old mute switch.

The Verge reports that the button can be adjusted in your settings as well as programmable Shortcuts app. The site explains: “From there, you can do just about anything you might imagine on your phone in a quicker, more convenient way.”

For the iPhone 15, it was limited to just the Pro models. But it is expected to feature on all four iPhone 16 models.

iPhones could get Wi-Fi 7

If you decide to upgrade to the iPhone 16, you may get a major Wi-Fi boost on top of all the other features. It is “widely expected” that the new devices will be compatible with Wi-Fi 7.

But what is Wi-Fi 7? Simply put it is the seventh generation of Wi-Fi technology and it is capable of even faster speeds. Although CNET reports that to take full advantage of Wi-Fi 7 you need both a device and router capable of Wi-Fi 7 - so it may be a case of future proofing for Apple.

What feature would make you buy the iPhone 16 - if you weren’t planning on it before? Share your thoughts by emailing our tech writer: [email protected].