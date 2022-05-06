Get paid £1,000 to eat Greggs breakfast baguette, Big Mac Meal and footlong Subway meatball marinara

The lucky candidate will get paid £1,000 for the month-long job role

The successful candidates will be hired to sample 20 of the most popular takeout meals from a range of fast food restaurants across the UK, including McDonald’s, Greggs and Subway, as voted by tradespeople.

The marketplace will use the findings, alongside the expertise of a professional nutritionist, to reveal what the best takeaway options are for tradespeople on the job.

The ‘Takeaway Testers’ will be paid to share how they feel after eating each meal, monitoring how long they stay full, their energy levels and if the meals cause ‘food comas’, ‘slumps’ or sugar crashes - all crucial elements in a physically demanding job. As well as payment, the marketplace will cover expenses of all food and drink purchased across the month-long role.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The meals that will be sampled include a Greggs sausage and omelette breakfast baguette, McDonald’s large Big Mac meal and a footlong Subway meatball marinara. As well as taste, the testers will be asked to report to the marketplace how they feel after eating each meal, monitoring how long they stay full, their productivity and energy levels and if the meals cause any negative effects such as ‘food comas’, ‘slumps’ or sugar crashes.

People interested in becoming a ‘Takeaway Tester’ can apply for the role here: https://materialsmarket.com/careers The closing date for applications is Friday May 27 and the successful candidates will be selected soon after.

As well as the £1,000 payment for the month-long role, the ‘Takeaway Testers’ will have expenses paid for each meal they consume as part of the experiment, which will see them trial a different meal a day for either lunch or breakfast.

Throughout the employment period the successful candidate will be required to log a diary of how they feel after eating each meal, monitoring their levels of fullness, energy, productivity, sluggishness and overall satisfaction, immediately after consuming the meal and two and four hours afterwards.

Once the employment period is over the candidate will report all findings back to the marketplace who will work with a nutritionist to look at the findings. The full analysis will be used to create a guide on the best meals for on the go for its community of professional and hobbyist builders.

No previous qualifications or experience are required for the role; however, the marketplace has stated that hopeful applicants must be over the age of 18.

MaterialsMarket.com is a marketplace seeking to improve efficiency in the construction supply industry, providing speedy delivery times and affordable pricing. With the belief that for every order there is a perfect supplier, it aims to match the customer and supplier, saving time, money, and stress.

Samuel Hunt co-founder of MaterialsMarket.com, said: “If you head into your local Greggs or McDonald’s early morning or at lunchtime it’s very likely you’ll see tradesmen getting their fuel for the day. Although fast food has negative connotations, for tradespeople those meals are convenient fuel for them! In trade jobs you're physically put to work and as a result, burn lots of calories, so a substantial meal is a necessity to keep you full, satisfied and energised throughout the working day.