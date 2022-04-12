Easter: When will the supermarkets be open in Doncaster over the Easter weekend?

Here’s when the supermarkets in Doncaster are set to be open over the Easter weekend, including Easter Monday.

By jimmy johnson
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 10:50 am

As ever, the supermarkets will not be opening at their usual times over the Easter weekend. They will all be open at reduced hours on Easter Monday, while Good Friday will be mostly unchanged. Likewise, Easter Saturday will also be almost completely unaltered from the regular opening and closing times. We will be looking at Tesco, Asda, Aldi, Lidl, Iceland, Sainsburys and Morrisons.

However, all of the shops will be shut on Easter Sunday. If you need to get any last minute Easter eggs for the kids (or for yourself), don’t leave it until the morning! In 2022, Good Friday lands on April 15th, Easter Sunday will be on April 17th, while Easter Monday will take place on April 18th.

Tesco

Good Friday: 6am – 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed All Day

Easter Monday: 8am – 6pm

Sainsburys

Good Friday: 7am – 8pm

Easter Sunday: Closed All Day

Easter Monday: 8am – 8pm

Morrisons

Good Friday: 7am – 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed All Day

Easter Monday: 7am – 8pm

Aldi

Good Friday: 8am – 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed All Day

Easter Monday: 8am – 8pm

Asda

Good Friday: Open All day

Easter Sunday: Closed All Day

Easter Monday: 7am – 8pm

Lidl

Good Friday: 8am – 8pm

Easter Sunday: Closed All Day

Easter Monday: 8am – 8pm

Iceland

Good Friday: 8am – 8pm

Easter Sunday: Closed All Day

Easter Monday: 8am – 8pm

