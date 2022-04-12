Easter: When will the supermarkets be open in Doncaster over the Easter weekend?
Here’s when the supermarkets in Doncaster are set to be open over the Easter weekend, including Easter Monday.
As ever, the supermarkets will not be opening at their usual times over the Easter weekend. They will all be open at reduced hours on Easter Monday, while Good Friday will be mostly unchanged. Likewise, Easter Saturday will also be almost completely unaltered from the regular opening and closing times. We will be looking at Tesco, Asda, Aldi, Lidl, Iceland, Sainsburys and Morrisons.
However, all of the shops will be shut on Easter Sunday. If you need to get any last minute Easter eggs for the kids (or for yourself), don’t leave it until the morning! In 2022, Good Friday lands on April 15th, Easter Sunday will be on April 17th, while Easter Monday will take place on April 18th.
Tesco
Good Friday: 6am – 10pm
Easter Sunday: Closed All Day
Easter Monday: 8am – 6pm
Sainsburys
Good Friday: 7am – 8pm
Easter Sunday: Closed All Day
Easter Monday: 8am – 8pm
Morrisons
Good Friday: 7am – 10pm
Easter Sunday: Closed All Day
Easter Monday: 7am – 8pm
Aldi
Good Friday: 8am – 10pm
Easter Sunday: Closed All Day
Easter Monday: 8am – 8pm
Asda
Good Friday: Open All day
Easter Sunday: Closed All Day
Easter Monday: 7am – 8pm
Lidl
Good Friday: 8am – 8pm
Easter Sunday: Closed All Day
Easter Monday: 8am – 8pm
Iceland
Good Friday: 8am – 8pm
Easter Sunday: Closed All Day
Easter Monday: 8am – 8pm