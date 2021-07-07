Doncaster shop front gets incredible makeover in a push to persuade people to shop locally

Revive Interiors is one of 13 businesses nationwide to receive a glamorous makeover.

Donna Shenton has run the luxury furniture shop since 2010.

She said: “Finding the perfect pieces and designing life changing interiors is what I love.

Revive has had a massive makeover.

“I am so thrilled that we are finally able to open again and welcome back our loyal and new customers, and this time with a new window.

“We are so excited to be a part of this campaign as Facebook has helped us take our business to a new audience.

“The past year has been very difficult for so many small business owners and I hope that the brilliant local support will continue here in Doncaster.”

The window has been designed by British conceptual specialist, Jo Sedley.

Revive’s window has been transformed into a statement piece.

It now includes a neon sign highlighted by lush greenery.

The window is also digital - taking shoppers online via a QR code where passersby can browse, shop and support their local shops online.

Despite 81 per cent of people sharing a passion for supporting the businesses on their doorstep, and over two thirds ( 68 per cent) citing this passion grew through the pandemic, more than half (55 per cent) admit larger chains may creep in as time becomes limited and they are commuting to and from work again.

Maya Jama, presenter, has teamed up with Facebook for this project, she said: “As a business owner myself I’m immensely aware of the challenges so many of us have had to face and the headwinds that are still ahead of us as lockdown restrictions ease.

“We’ve seen a big shift in people’s shopping habits but one of the things I really hope will continue to grow is people’s support and willingness to help small local businesses.

“I think the shopper-stopper window displays will go a long way to help attract attention from local customers and encourage them to keep supporting small businesses across the UK.”

Alongside the new window Facebook is rolling out a 1-1 mentoring programme in Doncaster as well as a national boost initiative with the goal of training over 300,000 UK businesses in digital skills by the end of the year.