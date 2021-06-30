Crazy golf fun sparks joy in Doncaster people at a popular shopping outlet

The nine hole crazy golf has been reopened for the summer and has already attracted players of all ages.

Di Rodgers, centre manager at Lakeside Village said: “We’ve loved seeing our customers swinging the clubs as they take on our crazy golf course.

“We’ve welcomed customers of all ages to our crazy golf, we’ve seen families, children with their grandparents and even business people in their suits who’ve popped over to visit us at lunchtime.

The golf course is now open.

“The course is open to all visitors and is available until October - it makes a perfect way to relax from all the shopping as those summer wardrobes start to take shape.”

Everything needed to play - balls, putters and score cards - are available to collect from the Sweet Emporium shop.

People need to register their details there before tackling the newly built course.

Crazy golf will be open from 10am to 4.30pm daily.

