Customers who attended Yorkshire Water’s bill support events across the county saved £43,491 by applying to schemes they were eligible for.

Yorkshire Water has supported hundreds of customers over the 11 events. Customers were able to easily check their eligibility for schemes such as WaterSupport, WaterSure, Community Trust, Water Direct and were able to apply for a water meter.

Events were held in Barnsley, Beverley, Bradford, Doncaster, Hull and Sheffield as these had been identified as areas where there was a low uptake for customer support schemes.

The increase in bill support comes following the announcement that water bills in the region will increase by an average of £135 (28.9 per cent) in 2025-26, around £11 per month, to help fund an £8.3bn investment programme, which includes Yorkshire Water’s largest ever environmental investment package.

Imran Patel, director of customer experience at Yorkshire Water, said: “The next five years are really important for us, for the environment, and for our customers, as we deliver our largest ever environmental investment programme to help us meet expectations and regulatory requirements. Much of this will be funded by the increases to customers' bills.

"We know that some of our customers are struggling with their bills, and will find increases to bills unmanageable, and this is why we have been visiting communities with low levels of uptake of our financial support schemes to discuss the support we have available.

“We’ve had some fantastic success stories from these events and it’s great to raise even more awareness of the support that is available. One family in Bradford was able to save £700 on their annual bill by registering for WaterSupport, another will save an estimated £600 by having a meter fitted, whilst one customer in Doncaster saved £400 by signing up to another one of our schemes.”

Customers can still apply to save. Details of financial support schemes and eligibility can be found at https://www.yorkshirewater.com/bill-account/help-paying-your-bill/ or customers can reach out by contacting 03451 299 299.