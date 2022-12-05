Welcoming spaces launched across Doncaster to help ease bills pressure

Organisations across Doncaster have signed up to the Warm Welcome campaign, meaning that residents can visit their sites to stay warm throughout winter without paying for energy.

The spaces allow for people to access support, warmth, internet access or even just a safe space.

They are also equipped with knowledge and advice on heating your home, managing money and food support.

Warm spaces are available across Doncaster

There are spaces covering every town and village in Doncaster including four in the city centre and Tickhill, plus three in Mexborough, Conisbrough and Bawtry.

Anyone is welcome to spend time in the spaces during their opening hours by simply walking in.

The Warm Welcome campaign is a nationwide initiative which was started by the Churchworks Commission.

Councillor Nigel Ball, Cabinet Member for Public Health, Leisure, Culture and Planning said: “These Welcoming Spaces are going to be vital for our communities over the next few months. We know that throughout Doncaster, many people have a tough winter facing them.

“However, with these places within our communities, people can come together to have a chat, find out about activities in their local area and support but also get information and advice around services to help them get by.”

To find a full map of Welcoming Spaces, visit the Warm Welcome website: https://www.warmwelcome.uk/#find-a-space

