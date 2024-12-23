Swaran Mini Market in Doncaster delivers 100 Christmas dinners to 100 families

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 13:52 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 14:01 GMT
Spreading festive cheer to those less fortunate is a Doncaster store this Christmas.

Swaran Mini Market in Bentley has put together 100 Christmas dinner packages which are being donated to those families who are struggling with the cost of living.

Included in the dinner are turkey joints, stuffing mix, parsnips, sprouts, gravy, Yorkshire puddings, cabbage, swede, carrots, potatoes and a Yule log.

