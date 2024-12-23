Swaran Mini Market in Doncaster delivers 100 Christmas dinners to 100 families
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Spreading festive cheer to those less fortunate is a Doncaster store this Christmas.
Swaran Mini Market in Bentley has put together 100 Christmas dinner packages which are being donated to those families who are struggling with the cost of living.
Included in the dinner are turkey joints, stuffing mix, parsnips, sprouts, gravy, Yorkshire puddings, cabbage, swede, carrots, potatoes and a Yule log.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.