South Yorkshire to receive additional £13m to reduce and prevent homelessness.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor, Oliver Coppard, has welcomed the announcement from the Government that local authorities in South Yorkshire will be given an additional £13 million to spend on reducing and preventing homelessness and rough sleeping.

The Mayor said: “My mission is to make South Yorkshire a happier, healthier and safer place for everyone, but that goal is all too far away from those members of our community who simply need the basics of a good life - safe and secure housing is the very least people deserve.

"And yet there are still far too many people in South Yorkshire whose lives are blighted by homelessness and rough sleeping.

“Thanks to this increased investment from Government, Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster councils will be able to intervene earlier, to stop people from becoming homeless in the first place.

"There will be more resources to support vulnerable people back into secure housing and reduce the need for temporary accommodation that can create instability for people and families.

“Whilst funding is vital in tackling these problems, I know the Government also recognises that we need to develop local solutions, because we know our communities best.

"I will work with all four local authorities, other key partners and the Government to find long-term, practical measures and policies that will allow us to respond both quickly and effectively, to put an end to the misery caused by homelessness and rough sleeping.”

The additional £13 million is for 2025-26. The four local authorities in South Yorkshire will receive the following amounts:

Barnsley - £1,056,369

Doncaster - £3,425,878

Rotherham - £1,750,836

Sheffield - £7,169,156

More information can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/largest-ever-cash-boost-to-turn-the-tide-on-homelessness