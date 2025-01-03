Severe Weather Emergency Protocol in place to help rough sleepers in Doncaster as temperature plummets

Due to the cold weather, St Leger Homes has activated its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP), which means they are providing even more emergency beds over the next few nights for anyone who would otherwise be sleeping rough.

If you are homeless, or think that you are going to become homeless, you should contact them on 01302 736000. If outside office hours, you should contact 01302 737199.

Alternatively, during office hours you can see a Home Options Officer in person at the one stop shop at The Civic Building in Doncaster, Monday to Friday, 8.30am-3.30pm.

More ways to get help:

Due to the cold weather, St Leger Homes has activated its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP).Due to the cold weather, St Leger Homes has activated its Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP).
You can use StreetLink to find support if you are sleeping rough or if you know someone who is – just go to https://thestreetlink.org.uk/

You can also get help by contacting the Doncaster Homelessness Outreach Service on 01302 558 014 or [email protected]

If you see someone sleeping rough who is in distress or unwell, please call 999.

