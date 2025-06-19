Labour government pledges extra energy bill support for thousands of families in Yorkshire.

Almost three million more households, including 210,000 more families in Yorkshire, will get support to pay their energy bills next winter, as the Labour government confirms additional cost of living support for families across the country.

Labour is acting to protect families in Doncaster by bringing forward plans to expand the Warm Home Discount, giving eligible households £150 off their energy bills.

This would bring a total of nearly 2.7 million households into the scheme across the country – pushing the total number of households that would receive the discount next winter up to an estimated 6.1 million.

Energy Secretary and Doncaster North MP, Ed Miliband said: “This announcement from Labour will make a real difference to families in Doncaster.

“Labour is determined to secure our energy system, protect it from the rollercoaster of fossil fuel markets and give working people the security they deserve.

“Millions of families will get vital support with the cost of living this coming winter, demonstrating this government’s commitment to put money in people’s pockets through our Plan for Change.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “I know families are still struggling with the cost of living, and I know the fear that comes with not being able to afford your next bill.

“Providing security and peace of mind for working people is deeply personal to me as Prime Minister and foundational for the Plan for Change. I have no doubt that, like rolling out free school meals, breakfast clubs and childcare support, extending this £150 energy bills support to millions more families will make a real difference.”

Labour is also accelerating proposals to introduce a debt relief scheme, which would target unsustainable debt built up by households in Doncaster during the energy crisis. This would help to cut the costs of servicing bad debt, which currently contributes to higher bills for all billpayers.

This additional support for households across Yorkshire complements the government’s mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower, delivering energy security and bringing down bills