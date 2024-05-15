Free laundry service to address inequalities and help those less fortunate in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An NHS foundation trust is keeping its promise of poverty proofing its services and tackling inequalities by offering a free laundry service to anyone who has a job interview and in need of clean clothes to wear.

Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) which runs its own on-site laundry has introduced this new scheme in a bid to support those who are less well-off and to help them make a first good impression at their job interview.

This new service which started on 6 May 2024 is one of the ways in which the health trust is delivering on its promises to the communities it serves.

Lisa Grandcourt, RDaSH Head of Facilities, said: “Creating that first good impression is an important part of being successful at interview. We know that not everyone can afford freshly cleaned and ironed clothes. This is why we are offering this service so that no one should feel disadvantaged by their appearance and to give them an equal opportunity to gaining employment. All we ask is that you show your interview invite.”

Paul Hallas, Laundry Assistant; Janet Hodgkins, Laundry Supervisor; and Jenny Evans, Laundry Assistant.

People using this free service can choose from having one pair of trousers and one shirt or blouse laundered. Other options include one skirt and one blouse or top, or one dress.

Garments need to be placed in a bag and brought into the RDaSH Laundry on a Tuesday between 7.30am and 2.30pm and they will be ready to collect the following Thursday between 7.30am and 2.30pm.