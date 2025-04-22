Eight Doncaster schools selected to receive free breakfast clubs as cost of childcare and schooling slashed by up to £8,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

School mornings just got easier for families across the country as 750 schools open breakfast clubs today, offering 30 minutes of free childcare, a healthy start for kids and a little more breathing room before the school bell rings. This includes eight in Doncaster.

Parents will be supported with additional time at the start of the day to attend appointments, get to work on time and run errands.

In total, this means parents will be able to save up to 95 additional hours and £450 per year if their child attends free breakfast clubs every day.

This amount rises to a saving of up to £8,000 every year when combining the free breakfast clubs with further support through the expansion of government-funded childcare and new school uniform cap on branded items.

Eight Doncaster schools selected to receive free breakfast clubs.

With the cost of everyday essentials stretching budgets, these clubs will be a lifeline for working families simply trying to get by. When you’re raising a family, every penny counts and that’s why the government is stepping in to ease the pressure and put money back in parents’ pockets.

No matter the postcode or the pay packet, every child deserves the same chance to thrive. That’s the principle behind this rollout — real support for families in every corner of the country, so no one is left behind.

These clubs sit alongside action to tackle the cost of living, with inflation falling for two months in a row, wages growing faster than prices and fuel duty frozen. Together, they show the Plan for Change is delivering for working families.

The eight Doncaster schools selected are Armthorpe Shaw Wood Academy, Bentley High Street Primary School, Carr Lodge Academy, Edenthorpe Hall Primary Academy, Edlington Victoria Academy, Rosedale Primary School, Park Primary School, and Bawtry Mayflower Primary School.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “As a parent, I know that the combined pressures of family life and work can often feel impossible to juggle. That is why our manifesto promised to make parents lives easier and put more money in their pockets with free breakfast clubs. Under a year since we came into office, this government is delivering that through our Plan for Change.

“The rollout of free breakfast clubs is a truly game-changing moment for families in this country. They mean parents will no longer be hamstrung by rigid school hours and have the breathing space they need to beat the morning rush, attend work meetings and doctors’ appointments, or run errands. And crucially, it means better life chances for children.

“By making these clubs free and universal, we’re doing something that previous governments have never done. We’re going further and faster to deliver the change working families deserve. That’s the change this government was elected to deliver.”

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “Free breakfast clubs are a central part of our Plan for Change. At a time when there is so much pressure on families, they provide real help with the cost of living and ensure children start the day with a nutritious meal.

“On top of the hectic school run, parents should not have to worry about how to balance work and getting their children fed and ready for school. These clubs will break down barriers and help children settle in, focus and get the most out of their learning.

“We are delivering on our promises and giving every child the best start in life while making sure families get the support they need, wherever they live.”

According to new government data, parents are also motivated to take up free breakfast clubs because of the improvements they can have on their wellbeing.

Many see them as is an opportunity to socialise with other children before school (30%) and spend more time doing the activities they enjoy (28%) – offering a supportive start to the day that leads to better behaviour, and better life chances.

The rollout delivers on the government’s manifesto promise to ensure state schools offer free breakfast clubs to all pupils; while supporting its Plan for Change milestone to ensure tens of thousands more children start school ready to learn.

Victoria Taylor, mum of two children aged 5 and 7, said: “For me, free breakfast clubs provide vital support, meaning I can get into work a little easier and ensure my two kids are settled and ready to learn.

“I’m a primary school teacher, so early mornings are a must however I try to not let my busy schedule dictate the pace of mornings.

“Taking my children to breakfast clubs means I know they are fed, ready to start the day and emotionally regulated – the commitment to rollout nationally will make the world of difference for working families.”