A huge thank you was given to the Mexborough branch of the slimming group which is managed by Jane Betts for gifting over 60 Easter eggs, Easter crafts and£70 cash, which will be spent on toiletries in the near future, to Mexborough Foodbank.

The goodies were distributed to children and families across Mexborough, Denaby and Conisbrough in substantial food parcels last Friday at another very busy foodbank session.

Sean Gibbons, Mexborough Foodbank Manager, said: “We are so grateful to Jane and the Mexborough Slimming World for this latest donation. Also to everyone who supports us throughout the year. Huge thanks to our hardworking volunteers who work tirelessly each well to support those less fortunate in our local communities”.

Jane Betts, Mexborough Slimming World Manager and Sean Gibbons, Mexborough Foodbank Manager, collecting the Easter donation with other Mexborough Slimming World members.

The foodbank is closed this week for Good Friday and will reopen on Friday April 5, 10am-1pm.