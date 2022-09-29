Doncaster’s St Leger Homes protected over 500 households from homelessness in a year

The organisation manages 20,000 homes for Doncaster Council and carries out services such as repairs, debt advice, rent collection, tenancy contract enforcement and buying applications.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport: This is what owner Peel Group wants to do with the site now

Dave Richmond, Chief Executive of St Leger Homes, said: “As a local housing provider who cares about our tenants, but also the wider communities across Doncaster, St Leger Homes is giving particular focus to how we can offer support and assistance to those households who require it most.”