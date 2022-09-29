Doncaster’s St Leger Homes protected over 500 households from homelessness in a year
The company published its annual review which highlighted the housing work they’ve done in the area.
Doncaster housing company St Leger Homes has released key statistics of its housing work from 2021-2022.
The organisation manages 20,000 homes for Doncaster Council and carries out services such as repairs, debt advice, rent collection, tenancy contract enforcement and buying applications.
Key highlights include:
Prevented 566 households from becoming homeless
Spent £24.2 million on improving homes
Supported customers to receive £750,000 of due benefits
71 unemployed people joined the World of Work scheme which gives practical support to gain employment
Helped customers reduce rent arrears by over £150,000
Dave Richmond, Chief Executive of St Leger Homes, said: “As a local housing provider who cares about our tenants, but also the wider communities across Doncaster, St Leger Homes is giving particular focus to how we can offer support and assistance to those households who require it most.”