Doncaster’s St Leger Homes protected over 500 households from homelessness in a year

The company published its annual review which highlighted the housing work they’ve done in the area.

By Shannon Mower
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 4:23 pm
Updated Thursday, 29th September 2022, 4:24 pm

Doncaster housing company St Leger Homes has released key statistics of its housing work from 2021-2022.

The organisation manages 20,000 homes for Doncaster Council and carries out services such as repairs, debt advice, rent collection, tenancy contract enforcement and buying applications.

Key highlights include:

Prevented 566 households from becoming homeless

Spent £24.2 million on improving homes

Supported customers to receive £750,000 of due benefits

71 unemployed people joined the World of Work scheme which gives practical support to gain employment

Helped customers reduce rent arrears by over £150,000

Dave Richmond, Chief Executive of St Leger Homes, said: “As a local housing provider who cares about our tenants, but also the wider communities across Doncaster, St Leger Homes is giving particular focus to how we can offer support and assistance to those households who require it most.”

