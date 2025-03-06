Doncaster is the cheapest city to live alone in the UK
As the number of one-person households increases to 8.4 million, the trusted adjustable bed experts at Opera Beds have found the most affordable cities for solo residents by analysing various data, including monthly rent, utility costs, and more.
You can find the full research here: https://operabeds.com/blogs/knowledge-hub/solo-living-index-where-is-the-best-place-to-live-independently
The top five cheapest cities for solo living showing the median rent of one-bedroom property, average monthly cost of utilities, average annual council tax with 25% single-person discount|:
Doncaster, £650, £194.45, £1,799.65, 9.24
Peterborough, £995, £199.62, £1,510.06, 8.41
Carlisle, £685, £266.08, £1,646.48, 8.33
Kingston upon Hull, £695, £218.81, £1,883.84, 8.18
Bradford, £750, £260.94, £1,840.25, 7.88
Doncaster is the cheapest city to live alone. Rent for a one-bedroom property is the lowest in this region (£650) and the average monthly cost of utilities is one of the lowest in the UK at £194.45.
