Doncaster is the cheapest city to live alone in the UK, according to new research

As the number of one-person households increases to 8.4 million, the trusted adjustable bed experts at Opera Beds have found the most affordable cities for solo residents by analysing various data, including monthly rent, utility costs, and more.

The top five cheapest cities for solo living showing the median rent of one-bedroom property, average monthly cost of utilities, average annual council tax with 25% single-person discount|:

Doncaster is the cheapest city to live alone in the UK.

Carlisle, £685, £266.08, £1,646.48, 8.33

Kingston upon Hull, £695, £218.81, £1,883.84, 8.18

Doncaster is the cheapest city to live alone. Rent for a one-bedroom property is the lowest in this region (£650) and the average monthly cost of utilities is one of the lowest in the UK at £194.45.

Solo residents will pay the least council tax in Peterborough, where the annual charge after single-person discount totals just over £1,500 per year

Three of the top five cheapest cities to live alone are in Yorkshire and the Humber.