Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bradford, Leeds, Doncaster and Rotherham are among the areas worst affected by financial worries, new research has found.

The Yorkshire cities and towns have increasingly high debt-related searches every month, along with high unemployment rates and living costs according to new research from financial experts Sambla.

With the new government set to tackle the cost of living, the study revealed which areas are most in need of the proposed changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Measuring the average monthly searches surrounding debt advice, as well as unemployment rate, average annual gross mean salary, and cost of living, the study highlights which areas are most affected by financial strain.

Doncaster is among the top Yorkshire cities suffering the most financial hardship in the UK.

According to research by the Citizens Advice Bureau, more than 2.1 million households are in a negative budget. That’s 5 million people - including 1.5 million children - who are in households that can’t afford basic essentials and are at risk of being pushed into debt.

The data reveals that residents in Bradford average monthly salary is £2,660, however the cost of living including rent is estimated to be £1,214. Meanwhile unemployment affects nine per cent of residents and searches for debt-related terms average 513 a month.

Residents in Leeds, Doncaster and Rotherham have on average less than £1,500 disposable income each month and searches for debt advice hit 1,400 in Leeds each month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Measuring the volume of searches in comparison to the population, the areas most commonly turning to search engines for debt advice include Bolton, Rochdale, Manchester, Croydon and Newcastle.

Money expert at Sambla, Marcus Sätherström, weighed in on the findings and offered his advice on managing debt:

“These findings are a reflection of the concerning reality for a huge portion of the UK population. Geographically we can see the North is most affected and the high frequency of debt-related searches, combined with substantial unemployment rates and escalating living costs, underscores the need for targeted financial support in these areas.

“Being in debt is a stressful situation and breaking down your financial landscape can be a good place to start to make it more manageable. Begin by assessing your situation and understanding how much you owe and to whom, taking into account interest rates and minimum monthly payments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From here you’ll be able to set a realistic budget that accounts for all of your expenses, and help you to identify if there’s any areas where you’re able to cut back. It’s important to prioritise paying off high-interest debts first like credit cards, while making minimum payments on the others.