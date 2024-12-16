Council relaunches campaign to stop people giving cash to beggars on Doncaster streets.

The City of Doncaster Council has re-launched a public awareness campaign asking residents to change the way they give by donating to an organised fund (‘Real Help Doncaster’), rather than giving money to people who they may come across begging on the streets.

‘Real Help Doncaster’ is a multi-agency scheme, involving charities, voluntary and public sector organisations.

The scheme pays for practical items for people who need help to build a life away from the streets, such as paying for furnishings, help to set up a home, essential clothing, travel costs, making a new life away from the streets a sustainable one.

Hannah* (not her real name) is a single young person who has recently moved into her first independent tenancy.

Since moving in Hannah has been learning how to budget but has expressed needing essential items for her new home and suitable clothing. The Real Help Doncaster Fund has helped to provide Hannah with these items.

“Thanks to the Real Help Doncaster Fund I have been able to buy cooking materials, bedding and clothing. It has made a huge difference having these items as I am able to be much more independent and learn new skills. Thank you again.”

Coun Glyn Jones, Deputy Mayor, Portfolio Holder for Housing and Business said: “No one should have to sleep rough and we’re working hard to address the issues that mean someone could become homeless through both the council and its partners in early prevention work, providing support prior to someone becoming homeless.

"Changing the way you give can change lives. If you encounter someone experiencing rough sleeping, consider donating to Real Help Doncaster, rather than giving directly to the person rough sleeping.”

Kelly Cunningham, Director of Development at Changing Lives, said: “Through the Real Help Doncaster fund, we are helping people to change their lives for the better, supporting them to moving away from some of the most difficult circumstances such as rough sleeping to build a sustainable future for themselves.

"By providing practical support like essential items, training opportunities, and help to set up a home, we are addressing the root causes of homelessness and offering individuals the tools they need to thrive. Every donation to this fund contributes to lasting change, helping people take meaningful steps towards independence and stability.”

If you see someone rough sleeping that you are concerned about, call the Emergency Out of Hours number on 01302 737199.

For more information and to give visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/realhelpdoncaster