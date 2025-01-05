Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

3.9 million British pensioners could be facing a cold winter, following research which reveals over a third (36 per cent) of over 65s expect to be too cold at home as temperatures drop.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study found that over 65s are the most likely to be cold at home of any age group, with more than a fifth (21 per cent) saying they can’t get their house warm on cold days, no matter what they try.

As a result, 34 per cent of pensioners worry the temperature of their house is bad for their health on cold days, and it’s no wonder. The research, conducted by SpeedComfort, reveals that British homes are falling short of recommended healthy temperatures, putting older and vulnerable people at serious risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On average, British pensioners anticipate the temperatures inside their homes will drop down to 13.9°C this winter, over six degrees cooler than the World Health Organisation’s recommendations for older and vulnerable people (20°C).

Arctic blast casts worry as 4 million pensioners face being cold at home.

According to Age UK, this drop in living temperatures can make older people more susceptible to infections, disease and viruses, and impact long-term respiratory and musculoskeletal conditions that many already live with.

The new research backs this up, with data confirming that older people are most vulnerable to the mental and physical effects of the cold.

The survey found that half (50 per cent) of over 65s feel physical discomfort because of the drop in temperature - seven per cent higher than the average UK adult. Almost the same proportion (49 per cent) say it makes them feel down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On top of this, 46% of older people feel less motivated when cold and almost a quarter (23 per cent) believe they get ill more often when their home is cold.

Wouter Heuterman, CEO of SpeedComfort, comments: “It’s heartbreaking to discover just how many vulnerable older people in Britain will be feeling the effects of the cold this coming winter. With temperatures beginning to drop and the cost of bills continuing to rise, the next few months will present a significant challenge to many households across the UK. But, for older and vulnerable people, the prospect of being cold at home this winter is particularly concerning, given the significant associated health risks.

“We know times are tough, so, if you are over 65 or have a loved one who is, it’s so important to consider alternative ways of keeping warm and safe this winter. To help with this, we’ve put together a guide for staying warm without increasing energy usage this winter.”