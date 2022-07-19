Another generous donation from St Leger Homes Doncaster to Mexborough Foodbank

Sean Gibbons, Mexborough Foodbank Manager said: "I would like to express a sincere thank you to the team and our community partner at St Leger Homes for the recent donation of £235.50 to Mexborough Foodbank which is most appreciated.

“This will be used to purchase additional supplies as we boost our stocks over the summer period and prepare for an extremely challenging winter period as the Cost of Living Crisis hits more and more families each week across Mexborough, Denaby and Conisbrough".

Thank you went to Nicola Smethurst of SLH who dropped off a £235.50 cash donation earlier this month and met with some of the volunteers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured receiving the donation from Nicola Smethurst are Mexborough Foobank volunteers Gail Varley and Chaz Prouten

*Food banks are grassroots, community organisations which are aimed at supporting people who cannot afford the essentials in life.