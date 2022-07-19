Another generous donation from St Leger Homes Doncaster to Mexborough Foodbank

St Leger Homes Doncaster is continuing to support Mexborough Foodbank with donations which are still desperately needed as we prepare for an horrendous winter period.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 9:05 am
Updated Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 9:05 am

Sean Gibbons, Mexborough Foodbank Manager said: "I would like to express a sincere thank you to the team and our community partner at St Leger Homes for the recent donation of £235.50 to Mexborough Foodbank which is most appreciated.

“This will be used to purchase additional supplies as we boost our stocks over the summer period and prepare for an extremely challenging winter period as the Cost of Living Crisis hits more and more families each week across Mexborough, Denaby and Conisbrough".

Thank you went to Nicola Smethurst of SLH who dropped off a £235.50 cash donation earlier this month and met with some of the volunteers.

Pictured receiving the donation from Nicola Smethurst are Mexborough Foobank volunteers Gail Varley and Chaz Prouten

*Food banks are grassroots, community organisations which are aimed at supporting people who cannot afford the essentials in life.

Cost of living crisis