Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fifth of Doncaster households get a one-off payment to help with the cost of energy during winter, new figures show.

The number of households receiving the Warm Home Discount across England, Wales and Scotland rose by a quarter in 2023-24.

However, the Fuel Poverty Action charity said the scheme "is failing to protect those on the lowest incomes from fuel poverty".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warm Home Discount is a one-off payment of £150 designed to help lower-income and vulnerable households with their energy bills during the winter months. The scheme will reopen in October.

A fifth of Doncaster households get discount on energy bills.

Department for Work and Pensions figures show there were 24,837 households in Doncaster who received the rebate in 2023-24. They accounted for 18% of households in the area.

This was up from 14% the year before.

Across the three nations, 3.1 million households, or one in 10, had the discount added to their energy bill – an increase from 2.5 million in 2022-23.

However, Adam Scorer, chief executive of the charity National Energy Action, said too many vulnerable people are missing out altogether.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "For households who receive a rebate, the Warm Home Discount can be a winter lifeline.

"But the rebate has only risen by £10 in over a decade. With an increase in bills likely this autumn, even those who still get the rebate now desperately need deeper support."

He added: "Low-income families who aren't on benefits or who live in marginally smaller or newer homes are no longer able to receive a rebate.

"For them, the scheme must feel like a cruel postcode lottery."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were regional differences in the rates of households receiving the rebate. The North East had the highest rate at 16%, while the South East and Scotland had the lowest, at 8% and 4% respectively.

Matthew Cole, head of the Fuel Bank Foundation, said: "One of our three requests for the next government is that support is provided for households that can't afford to keep the lights or gas on.

"This can be because they don't have the money to pay for energy – especially over the winter heating period – or because they need to use higher than average levels of energy to get and stay warm. Often it is both."

He added: "Warm Home Discount does provide some of this support, but the current £150 does not cover the deficit that so many face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hope the next government thinks more widely about the levels of support it needs to provide to those most in need."

In Yorkshire and The Humber, the rate went up from 10% to 14%.

Jonathan Bean, spokesperson for Fuel Poverty Action, said: "The Warm Home Discount is failing to protect those on the lowest incomes from fuel poverty.

"It doesn't even cover half of the cruel standing charges. And it ignores the four times higher unit costs that those with only electric heaters face.