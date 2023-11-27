Organisers have announced Becky Hill as the first headliner for a major music event in Sheffield next summer.

Pop queen Becky has been announced for the second edition of the Rock N Roll Circus big top music event, which will be held at Don Valley Bowl on Friday August 30.

She will be joined by UK DJ star Joel Corry, the chart-topping internet sensation Talia Mar, Issey Cross and ADMT.

Launched last year, with a big homecoming show for Self Esteem, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and others, the 2024 version of the event will see an extended four-day line-up. It opens on Thursday, August 29 at 12noon and continues through to Sunday, September 1.

Organisers will be announcing more headliners and a full line-up soon.

Rock N Roll Circus will see the main stage set under a gigantic, big top tent.

The ‘Lose Control’ star Becky Hill is known for her exuberant live shows, her Only Honest On The Weekend album and the gold-selling Get To Know, a collection of singles Becky either released herself or wrote and guested on.

Joel Corry has had huge success over the last few years, starting with his Love Island anthem 'Sorry'. He went on to release huge hits such as 'Lonely', 'Head & Heart' with MNEK and collaborations with the likes of RAYE, David Guetta, Becky Hill and Tom Grennan.

Rock N Roll Circus said in a statement: “Rock N Roll Circus is not just a music gathering, it is a multi-day extravaganza that combines the thrill of live music with the mesmerizing world of circus entertainment. We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Becky to the party next year. She’s an artist that is firmly at the peak of her powers and she’s a colossal talent.

“So, get ready for an unforgettable weekend of music, circus, and entertainment at the enchanting Rock N Roll Circus Sheffield.”

Log onto https://www.rocknrollcircus.co.uk for ticket registrations.

The festival features multiple stages, spectacular aerialists, and street food,

Organisers say the 2024 shows will have longer days, more acts and doors will open earlier.