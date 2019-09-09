Community honours shops for helping boost Askern, Doncaster
Two businesses who made a big effort to decorate their premises in Askern for the Tour de Yorkshire this year have been honoured by their community.
Askern Town Council was so impressed by the efforts that the Tia Greyhound Rescue Charity Shop, at Market Place, and Furniture World, on Doncaster Road, made to deck out their buildings that they arranged one-off awards for their efforts.
Both shops were visited by town councillors Hayley Royle, George Gracey and Francis Jackson, who handed over the awards to company director Peter Vuckovic Director at Furniture World, and to Sarah Shaw and Donna McKinlay, both managers at Tia Greyhound Rescue Charity Shop.
Askern was one of a number of Doncaster towns where the Tour de Yorkshire passed through during the summer, with shops decorating their windows and frontages with bikes, and bunting to add to the atmosphere.
Coun Jackson said the awards were in recognition of the commitment and involvement they displayed during the Tour de Yorkshire and the magnificent decoration and display that they created to celebrate the race coming through the town.