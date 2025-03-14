Club Doncaster secures partnership renewal with Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust

Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) has strengthened its ties with Club Doncaster by renewing its sponsorship of the Dons RLFC and Doncaster Rovers Belles for the second consecutive season.

The two organisations will continue to work closely together to strengthen the connection between sport, fitness, and community in Doncaster.

As part of the agreement, team members will have access to DCLT’s leisure facilities, including gyms and swimming pools across Doncaster, supporting their fitness goals and performance. Whilst DCLT's Choose Fitness members will have the opportunity to win tickets to watch the Dons home matches, with hospitality included for a fantastic game-day experience.

Michael Hart, chief executive of Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, said: "We're pleased to announce the extension of our successful partnership with Club Doncaster for a second year.

Cathy Hinde, DCLT Head of Marketing and Business Development with Carl Hall, Chief Executive of the Dons.

“This renewed commitment reflects the shared values between our organisations and the positive impact our collaboration has had on promoting both sports participation and fitness across Doncaster.

“We'll continue working together to showcase Doncaster Rovers, the Doncaster Dons and Belles throughout DCLT facilities while promoting DCLT's Choose Fitness membership to rugby and football supporters.

“As neighbours with aligned missions in supporting health and wellbeing in our community, we look forward to strengthening this relationship further in the coming year."

Gaynor Waddington, Head of Partnerships at Club Doncaster added: “It is fantastic to have DCLT on board as a Club Doncaster partner for another year. They are not only our neighbours but offer lots of synergy across the organisation.

“DCLT did not miss a single Dons game last season and made excellent use of their executive box throughout the year, which was wonderful to see. It also further demonstrates the willingness of various venues and businesses in Doncaster to join together through sporting events.”

For more information on partnership opportunities at Club Doncaster please contact [email protected]