Club Doncaster scores partnership renewal with Lakeside Village Outlet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Club Doncaster and Lakeside Village are set for another year of successful collaboration, following Lakeside’s renewal of their bronze partnership with the 100Club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Club Doncaster’s 100Club is a partnership programme that aims to connect businesses through the power and love of sport.

Through Doncaster Rovers FC, Doncaster Rovers Belles LFC, Doncaster Rugby League FC and the Club Doncaster Foundation, the 100Club at Club Doncaster works with local, regional, national and global businesses to pursue their commercial objectives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 100Club represents a tight-knit network, providing opportunities to form lasting commercial relationships through a full and varied events calendar, including networking meetings, hospitality places and match tickets.

Abby Chandler and Lyndsey Parry from Lakeside Village

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We're thrilled to renew our bronze membership with Club Doncaster for another season.

"Being neighbours has always meant that we share more than just a location – we have a strong history of working together that has benefited both organisations.

“Over the years, our partnership has grown naturally, and the working relationship between our teams continues to strengthen. Looking ahead, we're excited to build on these foundations and continue our close collaboration with Club Doncaster."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gaynor Waddington, Head of Partnerships at Club Doncaster added: “We have had a long-standing partnership with Lakeside Village and it’s wonderful to have them on board for another year. “Their ongoing support is invaluable, and it was great to host them in our hospitality lounge recently, where they experienced the benefits of the 100Club membership.”

For more information on partnership opportunities at Club Doncaster please contact [email protected]