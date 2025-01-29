Club Doncaster scores partnership renewal with Lakeside Village outlet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Club Doncaster and Lakeside Village are set for another year of successful collaboration, following Lakeside’s renewal of their bronze partnership with the 100Club.

Club Doncaster’s 100Club is a partnership programme that aims to connect businesses through the power and love of sport. Through Doncaster Rovers FC, Doncaster Rovers Belles LFC, Doncaster Rugby League FC and the Club Doncaster Foundation, the 100Club at Club Doncaster works with local, regional, national and global businesses to pursue their commercial objectives.

The 100Club represents a tight-knit network, providing opportunities to form lasting commercial relationships through a full and varied events calendar, including networking meetings, hospitality places and match tickets.

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We're thrilled to renew our bronze membership with Club Doncaster for another season. Being neighbours has always meant that we share more than just a location – we have a strong history of working together that has benefited both organisations.

Abby Chandler and Lyndsey Parry from Lakeside Village

“Over the years, our partnership has grown naturally, and the working relationship between our teams continues to strengthen. Looking ahead, we're excited to build on these foundations and continue our close collaboration with Club Doncaster."

Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping is located in the heart of Doncaster, with over 45 famous name stores offering up to 60% off all year round. The centre has a great selection of restaurants and food outlets to re-charge or unwind after a full day shopping, it’s dog friendly and runs regular free fun family activities.

Gaynor Waddington, Head of Partnerships at Club Doncaster added: “We have had a long-standing partnership with Lakeside Village and it’s wonderful to have them on board for another year.

“Their ongoing support is invaluable, and it was great to host them in our hospitality lounge recently, where they experienced the benefits of the 100Club membership.”

For more information on partnership opportunities at Club Doncaster please contact [email protected]