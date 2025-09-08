Club Doncaster announces landmark link-up with Doncaster Chamber

Club Doncaster has announced a landmark link-up with the city’s chamber of commerce.

Club Doncaster and Doncaster Chamber have announced the deal which will strengthen the connection between business, sport, and community in the city.

Club Doncaster has become a Patron of Doncaster Chamber, and Doncaster Chamber has joined Club Doncaster’s 100 Club as a Gold Partner.

This dual partnership deepens the alignment between two of Doncaster’s leading institutions and reflects a commitment to fostering collaboration, developing leadership, and driving economic growth in the city.

Shaun Lockwood, Jade Dyer and Gaynor Waddington celebrate the dual partnership between Club Doncaster and Doncaster Chamber.

As a Chamber Patron, Club Doncaster joins a select group of high-profile organisations that play a leading role in shaping the local business landscape.

Patronage offers enhanced opportunities for collaboration, thought leadership, and community impact.

Simultaneously, Doncaster Chamber's elevation to Gold Partner status within Club Doncaster’s 100 Club positions it at the heart of the city’s premier business network.

The 100 Club connects ambitious organisations through high-value networking events, brand-building opportunities, and matchday experiences at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Shaun Lockwood, Chief Commercial Officer at Club Doncaster, said: “This is more than a partnership—it’s a statement of shared ambition for Doncaster. By working more closely with the Chamber, we’re reinforcing our commitment to the city’s growth, both economically and socially.

“With Club Doncaster becoming a Chamber Patron and the Chamber joining our 100 Club as a Gold partner, it creates a stronger, more connected business-sport-community alliance.”

Jade Dyer, Chief Operating Officer at Doncaster Chamber of Commerce, added: "We are really excited to be joining the 100Club as a Gold Partner. It’s a brilliant initiative that brings businesses together, fosters collaboration, and supports the fantastic community work that Club Doncaster delivers across the city.

"At the same time, we’re also delighted to welcome Club Doncaster as one of our Chamber Patrons. Club Doncaster’s reach across sport, business and community life makes them a perfect fit for patronage, and we know their involvement will add enormous value to our collective work. We look forward to working closely with them to champion our city, create new opportunities for local businesses, and continue to put Doncaster on the map as a great place to live, work and invest.”

Gaynor Waddington, Head of Partnerships at Club Doncaster, also commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Doncaster Chamber as a Gold Partner of our 100 Club. With the Chamber’s extensive network and expertise, we are confident this collaboration will create even more opportunities for local businesses to thrive."