Closed Doncaster coffee shops both liquidated last year, Companies House reveals

Two Doncaster city centre coffee shops which have both suddenly closed their doors were dissolved last year, Companies House has revealed – and disgruntled staff say they have not been paid.

Both Latte Lounge and Coffee Spoons in the Frenchgate centre have shut their doors in recent days, with no explanation given to customers.

Companies House shows that Latte Lounge on St Sepulchre Gate was dissolved on September 10 last year.

Coffee Spoons, which is inside the shopping centre near to Sainsbury’s, was dissolved a week later on September 17.

John Oates Smith is listed as director of both companies.

Mr Smith was also previously behind the Georgian Tea Rooms in Doncaster city centre.

One disgruntled employee, who has asked not to be named, said: “There are a few of us fighting to get our wages that have not been paid.”

Latte Lounge on St Sepulchre Gate has told customers it is “temporarily closed” while Coffee Spoons has also been left in darkness.

Coffee Spoons first opened its doors in Doncaster last July while Latte Lounge had been trading in premises formerly belonging to nationwide chain Patisserie Valerie, which went bust in 2019.

Latte Lounge, at the entrance to the Frenchgate centre, has been shut for several days, with customers saying no explanation for the shutdown has been given.

The busy coffee shop and cake emporium is one of the most popular in the city centre, drawing in hundreds of customers each week with queues regularly building up outside the premises during busy periods.

A note on Google Maps says the diner in St Sepulchre Gate is “temporarily closed.”

One upset customer said: “Every time I’ve been, it has always been packed out and I have had to wait for a table sometimes, so to see it shut was a real shock.

"There’s no real explanation why it has shut down.”

We have attempted to contact both Latte Lounge and Coffee Spoons for further details and have also asked Frenchgate for details.

And in another blow to the city’s eating out and hospitality scene, another restaurant and bar has also closed its doors.

Cubano’s in Nether Hall Road, a Cuban inspired cocktail bar which opened before Christmas 2022, has also shut down.