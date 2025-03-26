City Plumbing Doncaster branch hosts anniversary event

Plumbing, heating and electrical merchant City Plumbing is celebrating the first anniversary of its Doncaster York Road branch with a week-long supplier event.

Running from Monday 7th to Friday 11th April, the branch will welcome suppliers each day between 8am and 12pm, including Worcester Bosch, Mira, Baxi, Ideal Standard and ESI Controls. Suppliers will be on hand to offer advice and product information to customers.

Plumber and social media influencer Allen Hart will be in attendance on Friday, April 11 with Salus Smart Controls. In addition, the City Plumbing branch will be hosting supplier games, food and drink for customers and offering prizes from their key suppliers.

City Plumbing’s Doncaster York Road branch manager, Nigel Walker, said: “We’ve had a fantastic first year since opening the branch, establishing ourselves within the community and becoming the go-to merchant for many installers across the region.

“To mark the occasion, we felt it was only fitting to host the customers we work closely with to help celebrate our milestone and offer more value-add to installers by way of having a range of suppliers on-hand to help answer any product or solution questions, offer guidance and advice on the product range and meet their customers face-to-face.”

The 5,800sqm branch is part of the Brunel Trading Estate and located next to Danum Retail Park. The showroom and trade counter are open 7:30am-5pm Monday to Friday, and Saturday 8am-12pm.

For more information on the event, please contact Nigel Walker at [email protected] or 01302 800930

Monday 7th April - Alpha Boilers, Ideal Standard, Grundfos, Wavin

Tuesday 8th April - Verona Tiles & Flooring, Worcester Bosch

Wednesday 9th April - Global Energy Dist, ESI Controls, Baxi, Stelrad, Be Modern

Thursday 10th April - Project 360 Curve EV, Wilo Pumps, Ideal Heating

Friday 11th April - Salus & Special Guest: Allen Hart, Soudal, Rothenberger, Mira