City drainage firm is latest to strike deal with Doncaster stadium

A family owned Doncaster drainage company has become the latest business to sign up as a bronze partner of Club Doncaster’s 100Club.

Yates Jetting Ltd, with almost 15 years of experience, excels at providing trusted, safe, and professional services to both domestic and commercial clients across Doncaster and Yorkshire.

From surveying to emergency repairs, they are committed to maintaining high-quality drains and ensuring positive results.

Steve Yates, Managing Director at Yates Jetting Ltd said: “As we approach our 15th anniversary, we felt it was the perfect time to give back, and what better way is there than supporting local sport!

"It not only strengthens our community ties, but it also reflects the very values that drive our business: teamwork, reliability, and pride in where we come from.

“By becoming a Bronze Partner, we’re showing our commitment to Doncaster Rovers, the Belles, and Doncaster RLFC, while also joining a fantastic network of local businesses who share the same values of passion, dedication, and pride in our community.”

The 100Club represents a tight-knit network, providing opportunities to form lasting commercial relationships through a full and varied events calendar, including networking meetings, hospitality places, and match tickets. This commercial partnership programme allows businesses to connect and build relationships with one another through the power of sport.

Club Doncaster head of partnerships Gaynor Waddington commented: “We are so excited to welcome Yates Jetting Ltd as a partner of Club Doncaster through our 100Club initiative.

"Initial meetings in the first couple of months of their partnership have shown that they are already securing new business with other 100Club members which is wonderful to hear. We look forward to what we are sure will be a fantastic partnership this season and working with the team.”

For more information on partnership opportunities at Club Doncaster, please contact [email protected]