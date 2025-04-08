City consultancy firm announces partnership with Doncaster Rovers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A city consultancy firm has scored success – after unveiling a partnership with Doncaster Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Compton’s Consultancy Ltd has proudly revealed that they have joined Club Doncaster’s 100Club as a Silver Partner.

Club Doncaster’s 100Club is a partnership programme that aims to connect businesses through the power and love of sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through Doncaster Rovers FC, Doncaster Rovers Belles LFC, Doncaster Rugby League FC and the Club Doncaster Foundation, the 100Club at Club Doncaster works with local, regional, national and global businesses to pursue their commercial objectives.

Paul Compton, Managing Director at Compton’s Consultancy Ltd

Compton’s Consultancy is dedicated to making workplaces safer, more compliant and better prepared for the unexpected. As specialists in health and safety, they provide expert advice, training and tailored support to businesses of all sizes.

Paul Compton, Managing Director at Compton’s Consultancy Ltd, said: “We believe that strong communities are built on collaboration, care and commitment. That’s why we are proud to become a Silver Partner with Club Doncaster, an organisation that shares our values of safety, well-being and community development.

“By continuing to work together, we can extend our impact beyond the workplace, ensuring that safety and support are at the heart of both businesses and the wider Doncaster community and network.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From risk assessments and compliance audits to training and ongoing support, Compton’s Consultancy helps businesses stay protected, productive and legally compliant.

Gaynor Waddington, Head of Partnerships at Club Doncaster, added: “We are so excited to be welcoming Compton’s Consultancy to Club Doncaster, and look forward to a brilliant partnership.”

For more information on partnership opportunities at Club Doncaster, please contact [email protected]