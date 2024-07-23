CBE+ celebrates five years of engineering excellence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

CBE+, a multi-disciplinary sub-contractor specialising in precision engineering, celebrates five years of engineering excellence with an open day at its state-of-the-art 100,000 sq. ft manufacturing facility in Chesterfield, Derbyshire.

The open day offered an exclusive opportunity for customers, prospective customers and suppliers to explore CBE+'s cutting-edge capabilities and services at its headquarters, where it offers a variety of complementary engineering services from a single dedicated facility to niche market manufacturers in aerospace, automotive, and oil and gas industries – from pre-production raw material sourcing through to testing, finishing and inspecting.

More than 30 attendees witnessed the advanced manufacturing processes that position CBE+ as a premier single supply chain provider within the engineering industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The business was born out of the 2017 acquisition of BG Engineering by Marie Cooper and Chris Brown. Soon after, they also acquired the electroless nickel plating company Nitec UK Ltd and Spire Laboratories in the same year, followed by Pentag Gears and Oilfield Equipment in 2018. In 2021, they expanded further by adding a Wire EDM facility.

CBE+ Open Day

After fully integrating these businesses, the group rebranded to CBE+ in 2019 providing an array of multiple complementary capabilities in countless combinations.

Marie Cooper, CEO at CBE+, said: “We are incredibly proud of the remarkable journey CBE+ has undertaken over the past five years. What began as a vision to create a comprehensive engineering solutions provider has developed into a reality that surpasses our expectations.

“Our open day was not just a celebration of our achievements, but also a testament to the hard work, innovation, and dedication of our entire team. It was an honour to share this special occasion with our valued customers, suppliers, and partners who have supported us every step of the way.