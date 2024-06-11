Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

City of Doncaster Council is due to take the next steps in its process to appoint an operator later in the summer.

The council’s cabinet is being asked to approve delegated powers to the Director of Corporate Resources in consultation with the Mayor to appoint an operator who will be allocated preferred bidder status before a final contract can be concluded later in the year.

Cabinet will hear next week (June 19) that the council is currently engaged in a Public Procurement Process to identify an operator with the ability and experience to take the steps necessary to reopen the airport, return it to profitability and to take forward the South Yorkshire Airport City concept which is a wider programme of economic growth and regeneration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coupled with this is the requirement for the Civil Aviation Authority to re-establish airspace following the airport’s closure in November 2022.

Cabinet asked to approve next steps towards reopening the city’s Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Tenders are due to be returned on 17 June 2024, following which an intense period of evaluation and clarification will take place to identify which submitted proposal provides the best deal for Doncaster and the potential operator that is best able to meet the challenge to reopen a successful and thriving airport.

The report also highlights that a planning restriction – Article 4 Direction - which prevented any assets to be removed or dismantled from the airport site should be removed now that the council is the leaseholder. There are also other due diligence requirements that need to be met under law.

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones said: “This is another step forward in our journey to reopen our airport. The procurement process is complex and detailed, when we have completed the selection stage, we will proceed to giving an operator preferred bidder status, this will allow City of Doncaster Council and the operator to work together to conclude a contract for the reopening of the airport.