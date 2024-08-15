Cabinet approves plan for new occupier to reopen site of former Doncaster rail college.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster Council has supported a proposal for a new occupier to reopen the site of the city’s former rail college.

On Wednesday (14 August) cabinet members approved plans for a new investor to reopen the building of the former National College of Advanced Transport and Infrastructure (NCATI) for educational use.

If final negotiations and agreements with the proposed occupier are successful, the building could reopen as early as autumn this year.

The site on Carolina Way opened in 2017 with the aim to train people in engineering and rail to work on the major rail project HS2.

In 2021, the college was forced to scale back and rebrand due to delays to HS2, which the government has since scrapped entirely in the north.

The site later closed in July 2023, following further difficulties and low student numbers.

Following its closure, the council took ownership of the building in an agreement with the Department for Education that it could only reopen if used for post-16 education or skills development.

Council officers then identified the new occupier, who aims to reopen the site for this use in a 25-year lease with the authority.

The occupier will remain anonymous until commercial negotiations with the council have concluded.

Presenting the plans, councillor Sue Farmer, cabinet member for Equalities, Education and Skills said: “This is an exciting proposition for Doncaster and the wider region, which will deliver a long-term solution and align with our strategic ambitions for education and skills and support our local economy.”